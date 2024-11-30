Qatar Investment Authority Acquires Stake In Audi's F1 Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a significant minority stake in Sauber Holding AG, Audi's future factory team.

With this investment, QIA will enter Audi's Formula 1 Project as a long-term investor and partner. QIA's investment will provide a substantial capital injection and further pave the way for increasing infrastructure and team buildout, positioning the team for long-term success in Formula 1.

The investment is consistent with QIA's focus on investments with long-term growth potential. Formula 1 is a fast-growing sport with significant upside potential through continued global expansion, deeper fan engagement and significant commercialization opportunities.



QIA to combine QNBN, GBI to enhance Qatar's digital infrastructure ecosystem

QatarEnergy announces fuel prices for December BLJ Worldwide and Gamyra form strategic partnership to transform digital engagement

Read Also

With the change of the technical regulations in 2026, Audi will officially enter Formula 1 with a factory team. Both facilities in Neuburg and Hinwil are further ramping up to meet the standards needed for success.

With the recent announcement of driver Gabriel Bortoleto (20), who will race alongside Nico Hülkenberg (37), the project has taken the next important step. The announcement of the complete takeover of Sauber in March and the appointment of Mattia Binotto as CTO and COO of the project, and Jonathan Wheatley as team principal from the middle of next year, demonstrate Audi's determination. The investment will add to a list of important milestones in the near future.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Sauber Motorsport AG: "The investment by QIA reflects the trust and confidence the Audi F1 Project has already garnered, underscoring Audi's unwavering commitment to the initiative. This additional capital will accelerate the team's growth and is yet another milestone on our long-term strategy. QIA's involvement further energizes the dedicated efforts at both the Hinwil and Neuburg facilities as they work towards Audi's 2026 entry."

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA:“Audi is the premium partner of choice in motorsports, with a rich legacy and great potential. As a long-standing investor in the Volkswagen Group, we believe in Audi's vision and direction as they enter Formula 1 and our investment will support the realization of this goal. QIA believes that Formula 1 is a sport with significant untapped potential. The increasing commercialization of professional sports as an entertainment offering globally, and the increasingly global popularity of Formula 1, has made for an exciting opportunity for QIA's first major motorsports investment".

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.​