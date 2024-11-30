Amir To Head Qatar's Delegation To GCC Summit In Kuwait On Sunday
Date
11/30/2024 7:19:01 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head to the sisterly State of Kuwait tomorrow, Sunday, December 1, 2024, leading the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which will be held in the state of Kuwait.
His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
MENAFN30112024000063011010ID1108941305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.