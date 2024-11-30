Amir To Head Qatar's Delegation To GCC Summit In Kuwait On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head to the sisterly State of Kuwait tomorrow, Sunday, December 1, 2024, leading the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which will be held in the state of Kuwait.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.