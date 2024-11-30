Gulf Bank Marathon Draws Thousands Of Racers Amid Carnival Atmosphere

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Mishari Al-Kanderi

KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The 10th edition of the annual Gulf 642 Marathon kicked off along the Gulf coast in Kuwait City on Saturday amid an amazing carnival atmosphere, attracting thousands of male and female racers.

The race encompasses four categories: the 5 KM race (minimum age: 10 years old), the 10 KM race (minimum age: 14 years old), the 21 KM half marathon (minimum age: 16 years old) and the 42 KM marathon (minimum age: 18 years old).

The marathon is not just a one-day-long race but, rather, it is an urge for people to change their lifestyle involving physical exercises and walking in a bid to prevent diseases like diabetes, obesity and heart problems. (end)

