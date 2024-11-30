Bihar: 2 Killed As Mobike Goes Up In Flames After Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 30 (IANS) A motorcycle turned into a ball of fire on being hit by a speeding vehicle, burning two of its three riders to death in Bihar's Gaya district , said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Atari police station area on the Teusa-Manpur main road near Sidh Shivala, Neeraj Kumar, SHO of Atri police station, told IANS.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar, son of Surendra Yadav, from Pali village and Amarjeet Kumar, son of Ravindra Mistry, from Bandhu Bigha village.

The third rider on the bike, Raju Kumar, also from Pali village, was injured, police said.

“The collision was so intense that the bike's fuel tank burst, resulting in a fire that engulfed the three riders. Two of them were burnt alive and died on the spot while another was seriously injured due to the explosion,” the SHO said.

“The unidentified vehicle responsible for the accident fled the scene, and efforts are underway to locate the errant driver,” said the SHO.

The police registered a case of rash and negligent driving and launched a hunt for the driver, Kumar said.

“The condition of one of the victims remains critical. The police promptly responded by reaching the scene and ensuring the injured was transported to hospital for treatment,” Kumar said.

The incident caused panic among locals who rushed to the scene but were unable to prevent the youths from sustaining serious burns.

The injured youth was admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

As the news of the accident deaths reached Pali and Bandhu Bigha villages, the victims' families went into mourning.

Demanding early action against the culprits, the victims' families approached the police for early arrest of the errant driver.

The tragic event highlights the devastating consequences of reckless driving and road safety lapses, underlining the need for respecting traffic rules.