Great New Collection From Award Winning Poet

(MENAFN- Pressat) Following the huge success of his award winning children's Picture "My Magical Bearded Friend" and the best-selling collection "Fun Poems for Kids", Chris Husband has a brand new release especially for adults called Life Gets in the Way .

It is a very eclectic mixture of poems and anecdotes covering topics from loss and grief to joy, delight and pur silliness.

Here are a couple of reviews to back this up:

"Inciteful, humorous, and nostalgic. Always guaranteed a great read. I want to be in his gang!" (Ian Sloan co-author of the Inspector Morose comedy books)

"A candid regale of the highs and lows of life, sincere, relatable and entertaining. A privilege to read, my favourite poem has to be "5 minutes". Chris is a (bearded) magician with his words." (Marie McMullen)

The book has over 90 poems and stories within it's perfectly crafted covers and will be available to buy from Amazon on the 8th December 2024