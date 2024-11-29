HM Amit Shah Inaugurates 59Th Dgsp/Igsp Conference 2024 In Bhubaneswar

On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred Police Medals for Meritorious Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau and released the Ministry of Home Affairs' book on 'Ranking of Police Stations 2024'. Shri Shah also awarded trophies to the three best police stations.

In his inaugural address, Amit Shah congratulated the police leadership for the smooth conduct of the General Elections – 2024 and the seamless roll out of the 3 new Criminal Laws.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation expressed satisfaction at the significant achievements leading to improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Left-Wing Extremism affected states.

Amit Shah said that the 3 new Criminal Laws have transformed the ethos of the criminal justice system of the country from punishment-oriented to justice-oriented. He emphasised that the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition.

The Union Home Minister underscored the role of the security establishment in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and becoming the third largest economy by 2027. The Home Minister said that the focus should be on emerging security challenges along the Eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing. Shah called for taking initiative towards a zero-tolerance strategy plan and zero tolerance action to implement zero tolerance policy.

During the next two days of the Conference, top brass of police leadership of the country would chalk out a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including LWE, Coastal Security, Narcotics, Cyber Crime and Economic Security. The progress in implementation of the new Criminal Laws and initiatives and best practices in policing would also be reviewed during the next two days.

