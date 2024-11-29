HM Amit Shah Inaugurates 59Th Dgsp/Igsp Conference 2024 In Bhubaneswar
Date
11/29/2024 3:12:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bhubaneswar- Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated 59th DGsP/IGsP conference 2024 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the proceedings on the 2nd and 3rd days of the Conference. The conference, being held in a hybrid format, is attended by DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and heads of the CAPFs/CPOs physically and by officers of various ranks virtually from all States. National Security Advisor, Ministers of State for Home, Union Home Secretary also participated in the deliberations.
On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred Police Medals for Meritorious Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau and released the Ministry of Home Affairs' book on 'Ranking of Police Stations 2024'. Shri Shah also awarded trophies to the three best police stations.
ADVERTISEMENT
In his inaugural address, Amit Shah congratulated the police leadership for the smooth conduct of the General Elections – 2024 and the seamless roll out of the 3 new Criminal Laws.
ADVERTISEMENT
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation expressed satisfaction at the significant achievements leading to improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Left-Wing Extremism affected states.
Amit Shah said that the 3 new Criminal Laws have transformed the ethos of the criminal justice system of the country from punishment-oriented to justice-oriented. He emphasised that the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition.
Read Also
DGP Conference Begins Today
Violence In J&K Down By 70%: Amit Shah
The Union Home Minister underscored the role of the security establishment in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and becoming the third largest economy by 2027. The Home Minister said that the focus should be on emerging security challenges along the Eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing. Shah called for taking initiative towards a zero-tolerance strategy plan and zero tolerance action to implement zero tolerance policy.
During the next two days of the Conference, top brass of police leadership of the country would chalk out a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including LWE, Coastal Security, Narcotics, Cyber Crime and Economic Security. The progress in implementation of the new Criminal Laws and initiatives and best practices in policing would also be reviewed during the next two days.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29112024000215011059ID1108940277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.