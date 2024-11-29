Amazon Workers Hold Black Friday Strike To Protest Working Conditions

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Amazon (AMZN) workers in more than 20 countries, including Canada, are staging a strike from Black Friday through Monday to protest their wages and working conditions.

Calling the action“Make Pay Day,” workers are holding strikes from India to the U.S., and England to Canada, to protest what they call“exploitation and corporate intimidation.”

The so called“days of resistance” are being organized by the UNI Global Union and Progressive International.

The striking workers are being supported by other unions, as well as anti-poverty groups and garment worker rights groups, according to the organizers.

In a statement, Amazon accused the organizers of being“intentionally misleading” and promoting a“false narrative.”

The strike comes during the start of the busy year-end holiday shopping season, when retailers such as Amazon discount items for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events that fall around U.S. Thanksgiving.

This is the fifth year in a row that workers at Amazon have staged protests during the holiday weekend.

It's not clear exactly how many workers in the U.S. or abroad will take part in this year's strike. Amazon has not said if the protests disrupt its operations or not.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase named Amazon the best stock to own heading into the year-end holidays.

Amazon's share price has risen 37% this year to trade at $205.74 U.S. per share.











