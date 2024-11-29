Shiok Kitchen Catering's Halal Seasonal Christmas Catering Menu Highlights Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - Celebrate Christmas with Shiok Kitchen Catering , a Halal-certified caterer under Creative Eateries that offers an array of one-stop catering services. These seasonal menus, which boast traditional international Christmas food with modern Singapore flavours, are available in a number of formats and occasions, for any number of pax. From a Christmas mini buffet catering to holiday bentos for corporate clients – the guests will definitely leave the event feeling "shiok"! Available from 2 – 31 December 2024.







Christmas catering 2024: A la carte offerings with a Singaporean twist

While traditional Yuletide classics still feature on the menus, Shiok Kitchen's traditional Christmas offerings infused with a modern Singaporean twist are the stars. Amping up the usual Christmas chicken is a flavour-packed(4.5KG, $148+), which comes with a piquant Nonya Assam Sauce. Even the accompanying signature sides of Salted Egg Yolk Potato, Nasi Ulam Quinoa Salad, are so Singaporean.Instead of the usual roast beef, why not spice up the season with the Singaporean-inspired(1.5KG, $168+)? There is also the(800G, $88+) with a spicy kick; and a hearty(3-5KG, $148+). Each of these mains are served with the two signature sides, and their respective sauces. The guests will also be thrilled with the(2KG, $88+), which comes with a piquant White Rojak Fruit Salad so the guest can continue the meal with dessert.Speaking of dessert, Shiok Kitchen Catering sweetens the celebration with seasonal treats like the(500G, $58; 1KG, $78+), featuring creamy coconut, white chocolate, pandan-scented sponge, and toffee-like Gula Melaka-sure to have everyone reaching for a second serving, as with the(500G, $58, 1KG, $78+). Impress at any corporate function with the unique($32+), with dried cranberries and "Teh C" Crème Anglaise – reminiscent of a Singapore breakfast.

Shiok Kitchen Catering's classic Christmas takeaway menus for any celebration

Modern Singaporean flavours aside, guests can also count on Shiok Kitchen to deliver a traditional catering experience in Singapore. With its glistening golden sheen, the classic Christmas menu's darling is the(4-5KG, $148+). This comes with a bright cranberry sauce, savoury onion gravy, and roasted winter vegetables to complete your Christmas celebration meal.Satisfy party pax even more with(2-2.5KG, $168+), a delightful festive package that also comes with onion gravy, and roasted winter vegetables. Slice through the aromatic crust to reveal the tender and succulent blushing meat, which pairs perfectly with the tummy-warming sides.Meat lovers will also want to add on the(3-3.5KG, $148+) from the food catering service's seasonal Christmas menu. Perfumed with the heady spice, the juicy lamb gets a flavour boost without any unpleasant gaminess.

Christmas buffets & bentos galore for any number of pax

Impress the guests with a wide array of Christmas buffets (including mini ones) and bentos for any number of pax and functions. For an intimate holiday gathering, the Shiok Kitchenis the perfect solution. This mini buffet service costs $198+ for 5 pax, or $375+ for 10 Pax, and offers diverse dishes from artisanal cheese and cold cuts, toLarger groups of 30 pax or more can choose between Shiok Kitchen's($28+ per pax, minimum 30 pax) or the exquisite Enchanted Buffet Premium Feast ($38+ per pax, minimum 30 pax). These offer the guests a complete Christmas buffet catering feast, comprising a good variety of appetisers, mains, desserts, and even refreshing beverages with a festive twist.Those hosting off-site office shindigs might prefer the convenience of individual meals instead of buffets, and Shiok Kitchen Catering provides hearty(minimum 30 pax), starting from $8+ per pax with vegetarian options, that are easy to transport and store. Pull out all the stops with the($30+ per pax; vegetarian option available), which is brimming with Christmas delights such asAmp up the festivity and enjoy an exclusive early bird promotion and receive a complimentary "Ondeh-Ondeh" Log Cake worth $78+ with every Christmas buffet ordered. Promotion is valid for orders made from now until 15 November.Create an unforgettable and memorable holiday season this year with Shiok Kitchen! Available from 2 – 31 December 2024, place the order at: . Preorder with a minimum lead time of 7 working days, relevant additional delivery fees and setup fees apply. Festive Surcharge on 24th and 25th December apply.