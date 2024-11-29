The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Larissa Duron As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Larissa Duron is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Electrical Systems Engineering and Prototype Manufacturing.

Larissa Duron is an accomplished professional with over 25 years of experience in and 15 years in electrical systems engineering and manufacturing. She founded Duron Industries LLC, specializing in engineering services, prototype solutions, and electrical products.



Ms. Duron holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Communications Engineering from ITT Technical Institute and an Associate of Science in Visual Communications in Multimedia Design from Collins College with additional experience and certifications in Project Management, Electric Vehicles, Counterintelligence Training, Electrical Safety Training, and Radio Frequency.

As a Woman-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Minority-Owned, LGBT-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business, Duron Industries prioritizes supplier diversity to acknowledge and provide opportunities to struggling communities. Ms. Duron understands the challenges of operating a small, disadvantaged business and is now ready to take it a step further while planning to announce her new launch of business growth services to guide companies with resources toward success. Duron Industries also aligns with the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the entire executive team contributes to community service efforts in the areas of veteran assistance, child advocacy, and small business growth volunteer work.

Before starting her career, Ms. Duron proved her dedication to the United States by serving as an E-4 Specialist in the United States Army Signal Corps, during that time she was deployed to South Korea to support the 1st Signal Brigade Yongsan Garrison. She operated, maintained, and installed military telephones in addition to handling the COMSEC equipment for the President of the United States, AFKN radio, and AM/FM transmission systems. Throughout her service, Ms. Duron was also deployed to Fort Lewis, Washington for combat communications with the 29th Signal Battalion in support of the I Corps 7th Infantry Division. She was also invited to collaborate with an industry-leading astronaut in prototype manufacturing. Additionally, she assisted in aerospace antenna testing for the Mars Rover Parachute.

After her service, she served as a Senior Electrical Systems Engineer at KLA Corporation where she led product development and hardware integration services for electrical distribution systems. Her experience in electrical engineering also includes significant roles at Kuryakyn, Applied Minds LLC, and Nearfield Systems Inc., enhancing her skills in manufacturing, product development, and leadership.

Diligently devoted to her industry, Ms. Duron continues her dedication to embracing resilience and maintaining a learner's mindset while navigating the challenges and opportunities in the engineering and manufacturing industries. As she continues to lead her company towards innovative horizons, she remains committed to her vision of helping society by making impactful technological advancements.

