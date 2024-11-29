Fate Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bob Valamehr, Ph.D. MBA, To Become President and CEO January 1, 2025

Scott Wolchko To Retire as President and CEO after 10 years of Leadership in Pioneering iPSC-derived Cellular Immunotherapies

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) (“Fate Therapeutics” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing first-in-class induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that Scott Wolchko, the Company's President and CEO, will retire effective December 31, 2024. Fate's current President of Research and Development (R&D), Bob Valamehr, Ph.D. MBA, will assume the role of President and CEO as of January 1, 2025. Fate Therapeutics will passionately continue its mission to develop novel off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies to broadly treat patients in need.

Since 2015, Mr. Wolchko has guided the Company to become a leading biopharmaceutical company in the field of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell immunotherapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. During his tenure, the Company pioneered the development of a versatile and powerful iPSC product platform and treated over 300 patients with first-of-kind, multiplexed-engineered NK cell and T-cell product candidates. The Company's innovative platform enables the generation of clonal master iPSC lines and the scaled manufacture of off-the-shelf product candidates uniquely designed and engineered to perform disease fighting roles. Mr. Wolchko will continue as a strategic advisor to the Company.

“I would like to thank Scott for his leadership and contributions since the Company's founding and his vision in establishing Fate as a leader in creating multiplexed-engineered living drugs to tackle complex diseases and delivering them as safe and cost-effective medicines that are available on-demand,” said Bill Rastetter, Fate's Chairman of the Board of Directors.“I have learned from Scott and admired his unique insights on building strategic differentiation into our product platform and product candidates.”

For nearly 15 years, Dr. Valamehr has led the development of the Company's iPSC platform and is a leader in the field of cellular therapeutics. Under his direction, the Company has established a world class R&D organization yielding numerous high-tier journal publications, over 500 issued patents, and a pipeline of highly innovative cellular products. Dr. Valamehr's pursuit to treat patients in need with novel cellular therapeutics includes the allowance of thirteen Investigational New Drug applications, spanning the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune disorders.

Included in the Company's product candidate pipeline is FT819, the Company's off-the-shelf, CD19-targeted, 1XX CAR T-cell product candidate comprised of CD8αβ+ T cells. FT819 is currently in an ongoing multi-center, Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) where the trial is designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and anti-B cell activity of FT819 (NCT06308978). The first three patients, all of whom presented with active lupus nephritis, received fludarabine-free conditioning followed by a single dose of FT819. All three patients remain on-study, and there have been no dose-limiting toxicities. (Goulding et al., American College of Rheumatology Annual Conference 2024).

“The initial data from our use of FT819, where we have observed a favorable safety profile, first in the treatment of aggressive B cell lymphoma, and now in the initial stages of our SLE clinical trial, provide support for the potential of the company's iPSC platform across different diseases,” said Dr. Valamehr.“The first lupus nephritis patient treated with a single dose of FT819 and fludarabine-free conditioning has achieved drug-free clinical remission and continues free of all immunosuppressive therapy. We will continue the trial of FT819 in SLE as we gather insights to implement an approval strategy for this novel off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy. We also continue to push forward our other clinical programs, including FT825 / ONO-8250 CAR T-cell product candidate for treatment of advanced solid tumors pursued in collaboration with our partner Ono Pharmaceutical.”

About Fate Therapeutics' iPSC Product Platform

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company's proprietary iPSC product platform combines multiplexed-engineering of human iPSCs with single-cell selection to create clonal master iPSC lines. Analogous to master cell lines used to mass produce biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, the Company utilizes its clonal master iPSC lines as a starting cell source to manufacture engineered cell products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be stored in inventory for off-the-shelf availability, can be combined and administered with other therapies, and can potentially reach a broad patient population. As a result, the Company's platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with the manufacture of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells. Fate Therapeutics' iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 500 issued patents and 500 pending patent applications.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit .

