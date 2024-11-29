Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Global Market Report 2024, Analysis And Forecast To 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The CPVC is set for substantial growth due to its application in various industries, improved product offerings, and increasing demand for sustainable materials in construction. With a favorable regulatory environment and ongoing technological advancements, the future trajectory of the CPVC market appears optimistic, making it a lucrative segment for and innovation.

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Global Market Insights 2024, Analysis and Forecast to 2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the CPVC market is primarily driven by the increasing demand in the construction industry, particularly for durable piping solutions that are resistant to corrosion and temperature variations.

The global CPVC market was valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for CPVC in residential and commercial construction as well as its increased adoption in industrial applications.

Market Share & Trends Analysis Report

By Product Type

Trends indicate a rising demand for high-temperature CPVC due to its superior properties in handling hot water applications, primarily in the plumbing and industrial sectors. In 2023, high-temperature CPVC accounted for about 65% of the total market share.

By Key Players

The competitive landscape of the CPVC market is dominated by several key players, including:



Lubrizol Corporation

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company

N.N. Engineering

Georg Fischer Piping Systems China National Chemical Corporation

These companies are focusing on expanding their product offerings and enhancing their production capabilities through strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as investments in research and development.

By Process

Suspension polymerization is the more widely used method due to its cost-effectiveness and the quality of product yielded, capturing approximately 70% of the market share in 2023.

By Application

The plumbing sector is the largest application segment, accounting for more than 50% of the total demand, driven by increasing infrastructural projects and renovation activities across the globe.

By End-Use

The building and construction sector holds the largest share in the CPVC market, driven by increased construction activities and the rising preference for sustainable and efficient materials. This segment is projected to witness considerable growth due to the expansion of urban areas and infrastructure development.

By Region



North America: This region holds the largest share, constituting about 40% of the total market share in 2023, due to stringent building codes and the presence of major CPVC manufacturers.

Asia Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and significant developments in the construction sector in countries like China and India. Europe: The region is also anticipated to show steady growth, backed by the increasing regulatory focus on energy-efficient construction materials.

Market News on Policy and Companies

Recent developments in the CPVC industry include new regulations focusing on sustainable building materials, which have encouraged manufacturers to invest in eco-friendly production technologies. Additionally, the government initiatives in various countries promoting infrastructure development have led to a surge in demand for CPVC pipes and fittings.

Companies like Lubrizol have been introducing new product lines specifically designed for the construction and HVAC industries. Furthermore, strategic partnerships and acquisitions have been prevalent, as seen in the acquisition of N.N. Engineering by a major player to enhance its product portfolio and market reach.

Segment Forecasts 2024-2029

Looking forward to 2024-2029, the CPVC market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

The key forecasts include:



Anticipated CAGR of 6.1% across major application segments, with plumbing leading the way.

Growing adoption of CPVC in the Asia Pacific region, expected to contribute significantly to market growth, primarily due to enhanced governmental policies supporting the construction sector. Emergence of innovative CPVC products focusing on sustainability and environmental impact, meeting the demand from eco-conscious consumers and regulatory bodies.

With the ongoing infrastructure projects and a shift towards advanced materials in construction, the CPVC market is poised for growth well into the upcoming years.

The CPVC market is set for substantial growth due to its application in various industries, improved product offerings, and increasing demand for sustainable materials in construction. With a favorable regulatory environment and ongoing technological advancements, the future trajectory of the CPVC market appears optimistic, making it a lucrative segment for investment and innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride by Region

8.2 Import of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market in North America (2019-2029)

9.1 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size

9.2 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market in South America (2019-2029)

10.1 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size

10.2 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market in Asia & Pacific (2019-2029)

11.1 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size

11.2 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market in Europe (2019-2029)

12.1 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size

12.2 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market in MEA (2019-2029)

13.1 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size

13.2 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary For Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market (2019-2024)

14.1 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size

14.2 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Forecast (2024-2029)

15.1 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size Forecast

15.2 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



Lubrizol

Kaneka

Sekisui

Hanwha

Kem One

DCW

Shandong Gaoxin

Shandong Xuye

Shandong Xiangsheng

Lee & Man Chemical Hangzhou Electrochemical

