Sunset World Group Announces That Sunset Spa Is The First Spa To Receive The Certification Of Expertise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sunset Spa earns Certification of Expertise as the first in Quintana Roo for quality and training excellence.

- Sunset World GroupCANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunset World Group Announces that Sunset Spa is the First Spa to Receive the Certification of ExpertiseRecently, Sunset World Group announced that the Judicial Branch of the Federation and the Federal Judicial Council through the Federal Commission for the Prevention of Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) granted the Certification of Expertise to Sunset Spa of Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina, these two spas being the first to receive it at state level.This certification guarantees that the establishment has a notice of operation, has the sanitary registration of the equipment to be used, maintenance logs of the equipment with import permits if applicable, and that the products used have the NOM-141. In addition, it guarantees that the staff is trained and has titles that endorse it.Sunset Spa is located in the facilities of the Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina hotels and offers treatments designed to restore the balance of the mind, body and spirit with nature in a unique environment.Among the services offered by Sunset Spa are a variety of massages, from the exclusive signature to the essential relaxing and deep tissue massages, facials, body exfoliation and wrap treatments, experiences such as spa and dinner on a yacht, and classic salon services such as manicures and pedicures and nail polish changes.Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya.In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

