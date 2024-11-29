Save Big On Solid-State Power: Yoshino Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday Deals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshino, a global leader in solid-state portable power stations, is thrilled to announce its unbeatable deals running from November 21 through early December. Take advantage of incredible deals on cutting-edge portable power stations, solar panels, and energy solutions. Whether you're camping, preparing for a power outage, or enjoying off-grid living, Yoshino's products are designed to provide reliable, eco-friendly power.

Yoshino's portable power stations feature advanced solid-state battery technology , delivering safer, more efficient power with up to 2.5 times the energy density of traditional batteries. From the compact B330 SST (330W) to the powerful B4000 SST (4000W), they've got the right solution for any need, with fast recharging capabilities and multiple outputs for all your devices.

Exclusive Black Friday Deals: Save Big Starting November 21st!

Yoshino is offering incredible discounts on top-rated power solutions this Black Friday . For those seeking portable power without solar panels, you can save 35% off the Yoshino B2000 Solid-State Portable Power Station (2000W, 1326Wh), an ideal solution for camping and emergency backup. You can also grab the Yoshino B4000 Solid-State Portable Power Station (4000W, 2611Wh) at a massive 40% off , delivering long-lasting energy for larger devices and appliances.

Don't miss these limited-time deals to stay powered up, eco-friendly, and ready for any situation!

Exclusive Savings On Solar Generator Systems

If you're looking for a complete off-grid solution, Yoshino has special offers on power stations with solar panels. The Yoshino B4000 Power Station paired with three SP200 Solar Panels is available for 35% off , providing a clean and efficient energy source. Similarly, the Yoshino B2000 Power Station comes with two SP200 Solar Panels , also 35% off , ensuring portable power and sustainable solar charging for your outdoor adventures or emergency needs.

Pair your power station with high-efficiency solar panels for sustainable energy on the go. Designed for maximum portability and durability, Yoshino's solar panels ensure that your devices are powered wherever you are.

Yoshino focuses on innovation, customer satisfaction, and green energy solutions. Their products are rigorously tested to ensure reliability and performance, providing a sustainable power source for a greener future.

Don't miss out on unbeatable discounts. Explore the exclusive Black Friday deals below and discover how Yoshino's innovative energy solutions can power your adventures-sustainably and affordably!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact Information ...