Eltropy CEO Charts New Era Of AI-Enhanced Financial Communications In Digital Strategy Unlocked Podcast

Ashish Garg speaks on AI's future on podcast

“Conversations matter, channels don't” – Eltropy's framework for modern communications

- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations for community financial institutions (CFIs), is pioneering new ways to empower credit unions and community banks to connect with their members. In a recent Digital Strategy Unlocked podcast interview with host Deepak Sharma, Eltropy Co-founder & CEO Ashish Garg discussed how financial communications are evolving while preserving the human connection that community institutions value."The vast majority of conversations that are happening in these financial institutions are the simpler conversations," explained Garg. "Where we can create tremendous value is in the complex conversations – those are the ones that create life-changing moments."Eltropy serves credit unions and community banks across America. As Garg notes, "There are almost about 9,000 credit unions and community banks combined across America that serve almost about 140 million Americans. So more than half of the US adult population is served by these community financial institutions."The company's success stems from three core values that drive its customer-centered approach: "no fear, tell the truth," "customers are our north star," and "team of owners." This foundation has helped Eltropy meet the challenges of community financial institutions while maintaining focus on member needs."Where humans can really shine is through empathy, emotion, connecting with people, really being able to assimilate vast amounts of information," Garg emphasized. "Making people feel comfortable, helping people open up, understanding their hopes, aspirations, desires – that is an area where humans will, at least for the near future, continue to add tremendous amounts of value."Looking ahead, Eltropy envisions a future where regular financial health check-ups become as routine as dental cleanings – with technology handling routine transactions while humans focus on building deeper relationships with members through anytime, anywhere access to financial services.Listen to the full podcast here .About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy .

