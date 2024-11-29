Puja Singh Appointed As The Director-Marketing & Communications At Raffles Udaipur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2024 - Raffles Udaipur is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Puja Singh as the new Director of Marketing & Communications. With over 16 years of experience in the marketing industry, Ms. Singh brings extensive expertise to her role. She has previously worked with prestigious hotel chains, including Hyatt Hotels in India and IHG's Six Senses in Vietnam. In her prior positions, she led marketing strategies and evaluated marketing effectiveness at IHG's Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, as well as overseeing brand development at Ana Mandara Hospitality. Her diverse experience encompasses driving brand awareness, developing targeted campaigns, and enhancing the overall guest experience at luxury properties.



As Director-Marketing & Communications. Ms Singh will lead the Raffles Udaipur's marketing and communication initiatives with the goal of boosting its profile and establishing a distinguished presence. Working closely with the management team, she will be instrumental in developing and executing strategies to increase the hotel's visibility. She will also seek out strategic partnerships and collaborations that align with Raffles Udaipur's brand values, aiming to create exclusive guest experiences and strengthen the hotel's competitive edge in the market.



Throughout her years at various luxury properties, Ms. Singh has developed and executed comprehensive marketing strategies that combine creative conceptualization with strategic collaboration. Her work has focused on capturing the essence of each hotel, enhancing its positioning, and aligning with the target audience to drive guest engagement and revenue growth. Additionally, she has played a key role in branding F&B outlets, designing visually striking campaigns, and curating locally inspired culinary experiences that leave a lasting impact on guests.



"We are delighted to welcome Ms Puja Singh to the team at India's first Raffles, Udaipur. Her extensive experience, vibrant personality, and deep passion for marketing and hospitality will undoubtedly make her an invaluable asset to our journey.

She brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing our brand's presence and reputation." said Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur.





About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora

and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional luxury that the brand is committed to.





About Raffles



Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

