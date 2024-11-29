Bilibili Inc. Announces Completion Of The Repurchase Right Offer For Its 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading community for young generations in China, today announced that it has completed its previously announced repurchase right offer relating to its 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (CUSIP No. 090040AF3) (the“Notes”). The repurchase right offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Based on information from Deutsche Trust Company Americas as the paying agent for the Notes, US$419,107,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the repurchase right offer. The aggregate cash purchase price of these Notes is US$419,107,000. The Company has accepted all of the surrendered Notes for repurchase and has forwarded cash in payment of the same to the paying agent for distribution to the applicable holders.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the“bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users' viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.

