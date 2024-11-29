Azerbaijan, Japan Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov held a
meeting with Masaki Ishikawa, Special Representative of the
Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for Central Asia, the
Caucasus, and GUAM, Azernews reports.
The discussion centered on various aspects of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Japan, focusing on expanding economic,
trade, and humanitarian ties.
According to a statement from the Azerbaijani MFA, the meeting
addressed key areas of collaboration, particularly in the
industrial and energy sectors. Both sides emphasized the importance
of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Japan, as well as the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee.
“During the discussions, the issues of expanding economic and trade
relations, especially in the industrial and energy sectors, as well
as cooperation in the humanitarian field were considered,” the
statement noted. The parties also agreed on the significance of
holding the next joint meeting next year to further strengthen
bilateral relations.
The two officials also discussed the role of interparliamentary
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, highlighting its
importance in fostering bilateral ties.“The importance of the
important role of Azerbaijan-Japan interparliamentary cooperation
in the development of bilateral relations and the intensification
of mutual visits and contacts would be beneficial,” the statement
added.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mammadov provided his counterpart with a
detailed overview of Azerbaijan's efforts to establish sustainable
peace in the post-conflict period, including the mine problem in
the liberated territories and ongoing rehabilitation projects in
the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.
Mammadov also informed Ishikawa about Azerbaijan's successful
presidency of COP29, which recently concluded.“The counterpart
congratulated Azerbaijan on its presidency of COP29, as well as the
highly professional organization of the event and its leadership
efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan's efforts to combat climate
change,” the statement said. Ishikawa emphasized the significance
of the agreements reached at COP29, including the establishment of
a New Collective Quantitative Goal on Climate Finance and the Loss
and Damage Response Fund. The Japanese side also expressed
appreciation for Azerbaijan's contributions to global climate
action.
