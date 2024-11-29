Azerbaijan, Japan Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Elnur Mammadov held a meeting with Masaki Ishikawa, Special Representative of the Japanese of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and GUAM, Azernews reports.

The discussion centered on various aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, focusing on expanding economic, trade, and humanitarian ties.

According to a statement from the Azerbaijani MFA, the meeting addressed key areas of collaboration, particularly in the industrial and sectors. Both sides emphasized the importance of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, as well as the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee. “During the discussions, the issues of expanding economic and trade relations, especially in the industrial and energy sectors, as well as cooperation in the humanitarian field were considered,” the statement noted. The parties also agreed on the significance of holding the next joint meeting next year to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The two officials also discussed the role of interparliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, highlighting its importance in fostering bilateral ties.“The importance of the important role of Azerbaijan-Japan interparliamentary cooperation in the development of bilateral relations and the intensification of mutual visits and contacts would be beneficial,” the statement added.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mammadov provided his counterpart with a detailed overview of Azerbaijan's efforts to establish sustainable peace in the post-conflict period, including the mine problem in the liberated territories and ongoing rehabilitation projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

Mammadov also informed Ishikawa about Azerbaijan's successful presidency of COP29, which recently concluded.“The counterpart congratulated Azerbaijan on its presidency of COP29, as well as the highly professional organization of the event and its leadership efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan's efforts to combat climate change,” the statement said. Ishikawa emphasized the significance of the agreements reached at COP29, including the establishment of a New Collective Quantitative Goal on Climate Finance and the Loss and Damage Response Fund. The Japanese side also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's contributions to global climate action.