Chinese, Russian Military Planes Enter S. Korea's Air Defense Zone - Seoul

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Five Chinese and six Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) over the seas off the eastern and southern coasts without notice on Friday, prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets to the scene, Seoul's military said.

Between 9:35 a.m. (0035 GMT) and 1:53 p.m. (0453 GMT), the Chinese and Russian military planes, including bombers and fighter jets, entered the KADIZ consecutively, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) was quoted by Yonhap News Agency as saying.

The aircraft did not violate South Korea's air space, it added.

The Chinese planes entered the zone near Ieodo Island off the southern coast and flew northward over the waters between South Korea and Japan, while the Russian aircraft approached from the northeast, the JCS said, adding that they met and flew side by side over waters south of the easternmost islets before retreating.

The South Korean military detected the planes before they entered the KADIZ and took "tactical" measures by mobilizing Air Force fighter jets in preparation for a potential emergency, the JCS said.

Military planes from both China and Russia last entered the KADIZ together in December last year, when they said they were conducting a joint air patrol. (end)

