7 Dead In Bus Accident In Maharashtra's Gondia, Devendra Fadnavis Takes Action

( MENAFN - Live Mint) A State bus met with an accident after it lost control and overturned near Bindravana Tola village in the Gondia district. So far, 7 people have died. Around 30 people are and the injured have been shifted to Gondia District Hospital: Gondia Police

