7 Dead In Bus Accident In Maharashtra's Gondia, Devendra Fadnavis Takes Action

11/29/2024 5:00:52 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A State transport bus met with an accident after it lost control and overturned near Bindravana Tola village in the Gondia district. So far, 7 people have died. Around 30 people are injured and the injured have been shifted to Gondia District Hospital: Gondia Police

