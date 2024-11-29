24Th CISM World Military Equestrian Championship: Al Yusfi Claims Victory With Hurry Up

Oman's Sgt. Madian Said Hamad Al Yusfi, riding Hurry Up, claimed first place in Competition 2, a 1.20/1.25m Accumulator with Joker event on second day of the 24th CISM World Military Equestrian Championship at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena yesterday. UAE's 1st Lt. Saeed Almaazmi on Baccarat d'Azur secured second place, while Italy's OR4 Primo Graduato Emanuele Addis, aboard Eddie, finished third. Qatar's 1st Lt. Hamad Ali Al Attiyah placed seventh on Kimberly, with 1st Lt. Salman Mohammed Al Emadi taking 12th on Dino Bb Z. Maj. Ali Bin Khalid Al Thani and Sidney 184 ended in 29th.

