Qatar Participates In 2Nd High-Level Meeting Of Global Alliance For Implementation Of 2-State Solution

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the second high-level meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution hosted in the Belgian capital, Brussels, over two days, with the participation of 90 countries and international organizations.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the of Foreign Affairs Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi, Jaber bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Acting Assistant Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting comes as a continuation of what was agreed upon in the previous meeting in Riyadh, and as an affirmation of the importance of the two-state solution as a basis for peace in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

