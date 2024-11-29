Financial Analyst Highlights Improvement In QSE Performance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar (QSE) closed this week's trading with a 0.22 percent increase, gaining 23 points to its balance and rising to the level of 10,417 points, supported by the telecommunications sector, which increased by 1.26 percent, the industrial sector by 0.46 percent, and the and financial services sector by 0.38 percent.

In this context, Youssef Bouhlaika, financial markets analyst, called on investors in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) to take advantage of the available opportunities to buy shares of listed companies, especially since the prices are

currently suitable before the announcement of the profits of the current year, expecting them to exceed expectations, especially in the banking and financial services sector and the industrial sector. He added that the results of the companies with the largest weight in the Qatar Stock Exchange index are expected to positively surprise everyone at the beginning of the current year.

On the other hand, the financial market analyst said that the QSE index declined by 1 percent during the current month, indicating that the index level is 3.8percent lower than its highest level since December 31, 2023, and 13.7percent higher than its lowest level on May 30, 2024.

Regarding yesterday's session, Bouhlaika pointed out that the index witnessed an increase of 0.54 percent, as it is considered the highest increase since the session of October 31, in which it increased by 0.6 percent, indicating that the contribution of Qatar National Bank was the largest in the gains it achieved.