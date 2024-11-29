One Killed, Nine Wounded As Russians Shell Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled 15 settlements in Kherson region over the past day leaving one person killed and nine others wounded.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy targeted residential areas and carried out on settlements including Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Sadove, Romashkove, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Shliakhove, Zolota Balka, Monastyrske, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamianka, and the city of Kherson.

59-inon

Russian troops damaged seven private houses, an administrative building, a generator, buses, and private vehicles.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed, and nine others were injured," Prokudin emphasized.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 28, Russian forces shelled the village of Shliakhove in Kherson region, causing damage to residential homes.