Charlotte Kemp's Centerfolds Hits #1 Bestseller Status

Former model Charlotte Kemp has once again captured the public's imagination, this time as the author of the #1 bestselling book, Centerfolds: Behind the Scenes with Playboy's Iconic Women. This compelling collection offers an unprecedented glimpse into the glamour, challenges, and personal stories of more than 20 Playboy Playmates and models across five decades, making it a must-read for fans of pop culture, photography, and Playboy's brand.

Charlotte Kemp, the illustrious Miss December 1982, brings her firsthand experience to the book, curating intimate accounts from women who shaped the Playboy legacy. These stories reveal the highs and lows of centerfold fame, taking readers behind the scenes of photo shoots, into the halls of the legendary Playboy Mansion, and into the personal interactions with Hugh Hefner that defined an era.

"Playboy was more than a magazine; it was a cultural phenomenon. Centerfolds explores how it shaped and reflected evolving views on femininity, sexuality, and the American dream,” said Kemp. "This book is about more than beauty-it's about resilience, transformation, and the untold stories of the women at its heart."

Key highlights of Centerfolds include:



Personal stories from Playmates spanning five decades.

Exclusive insights from iconic Playboy photographers.

Behind-the-scenes details of life at the Playboy Mansion.

Photos from Playboy photographers, personal intimate details, and photos from Centerfolds.

Thoughtful commentary on Playboy's cultural impact. Rarely-seen photographs and memorabilia.

Since its release, Centerfolds has received rave reviews for its blend of nostalgic storytelling and cultural analysis. Readers and critics alike have praised the book for its nuanced exploration of how Playboy evolved alongside changing societal norms and attitudes toward sexuality and fame.

In addition to Centerfolds, Kemp is also the author of For My Eyes Only, a collection of poetry, prose, and short stories. As a former Playmate and actress with appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Inside Edition, Kemp continues to inspire with her multifaceted career, which now includes writing and film production.

About Charlotte Kemp

Charlotte Kemp, Playboy's Miss December 1982, has been featured in numerous Playboy editions worldwide and appeared in movies, commercials, and top-rated television shows. Her latest endeavor, Centerfolds, cements her legacy as a storyteller who brings authenticity and depth to the often-glamorized world of Playboy.

Where to Purchase

Centerfolds is available . Autographed copies can be purchased at Centerfoldsboo and Playmatesphoto , which also features memorabilia from Kemp and other iconic Playmates.

For updates, reviews, and event information, visit Centerfoldsboo .