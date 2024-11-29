UDST Hosts 2Nd International Colloquium On Bioinformatics Learning, Education, And Training

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The College of Computing and Information (CCIT) at the University of Doha for Science and (UDST) recently hosted the 2nd International Colloquium on Bioinformatics Learning, Education, and Training (iCOBLET2024), a hybrid event focused on bridging the gap between bioinformatics Learning, Education, Training (LET), and research. Hosted in collaboration with the Global Organisation for Bioinformatics Learning, Education, and Training (GOBLET), the colloquium embraced the“Harnessing Bioinformatics Education for Sustainable Innovation” theme.

The event brought together experts, educators, and researchers to explore the latest advancements shaping life and health sciences. Highlights included keynote talks, flash presentations, expert panels, and the highly anticipated EduThon providing a platform for participants to propose innovative solutions to address the grand challenges in bioinformatics education and training. Additionally, attendees participated in 8 hands-on workshops, fostering skill development in bioinformatics techniques like RNA-seq analysis, computer-aided drug design, and the integration of generative AI into bioinformatics pedagogy, among others.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi remarked:“The success of iCOBLET2024 reflects the importance of collaboration in driving innovation. As an applied university, we are committed to providing the community, our faculty and students with opportunities to put their knowledge into practice and learn from the best in their fields. We place a strong emphasis on bioinformatics, recognizing its critical role in advancing medical discoveries, developing treatments, monitoring and preventing diseases, and enhancing the effectiveness and precision of clinical medicine. UDST is in the process of establishing a center of excellence in bioinformatics with the overarching goal of contributing to the bioinformatics landscape in Qatar through research, education, service, and entrepreneurial initiatives. Through such initiatives, we empower scientists to make sustainable contributions to health and life sciences, which contributes to Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“Our experience at the iCOBLET 2024 has been exceptional,” said Dr. Javier De Las Rivas, a GOBLET Executive Board Member.“We are happy to be in Qatar and at UDST, the national applied university that brought together brilliant minds in bioinformatics, sparking invaluable discussions that will shape the future of bioinformatics education and research. The enthusiasm and collaboration we witnessed here have reaffirmed the importance of global partnerships in advancing scientific knowledge.”

The colloquium also served as a networking platform, culminating in the 13th GOBLET Annual General Meeting, which, over the past decade, has shaped the future of global bioinformatics LET. With strong participation and diverse program offerings, iCOBLET2024 reinforced UDST's commitment to advancing bioinformatics and fostering sustainable scientific innovation.