QF's Five-Day Al Ghorrah For Literature And Arts Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: The first edition of Qatar Foundation's Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts, a five-day cultural and creative journey, began yesterday in the presence of H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation.

The opening night of Al Ghorrah featured the Qatar Philharmonic in a musical journey through the fantastical tales of 1001 Nights. The mesmerising performance incorporated traditional instruments and Arabic poetry by Mustafa Said.

H E Sheikha Hind in a statement said,“Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts casts light upon the rich tapestry of Arab-Islamic culture, spanning the ages from the dawn of Islam.

“From this enduring beacon, we take a spark, one that restores our civilisation's rightful standing among the nations, and ushers in a radiant future for generations yet to come.”

Al Ghorrah taking place at Education City until December 2, is celebrating the cultural heritage and arts of Arab-Islamic civilisations in many forms.

Al Ghorrah Project Manager and Engagement and Activation Lead, at Qatar Foundation, Hend M Al Thawadi speaking to The Peninsula said,“Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts is an important milestone not only for literature and arts, but also for performances and soft ways of expression in Qatar.”

“Our target audience includes children, youth, and people interested in the arts. We offer various programmes, shows, activations, and workshops that appeal to different groups within the community. Despite the diversity of these activities, they all share a common theme: the importance of self-expression, art, and their role in shaping culture and personal identity,” she added.

According to Al Thawadi, the importance of Al Ghorrah for Literature and the Arts, and the message this year is that the event is for the community and by the community. This will be evident in the performances and arrangements.

“We are celebrating our interchange of cultural practices,” she added.

The opening night of Al Ghorrah also staged Al Feel Ya Malik Al Zaman, a play written by the renowned playwright Saadallah Wannous. It was directed and produced by Maher Salibi. The play will be staged again today from 7 to 8pm at Al Ghorrah's Main Theater in Oxygen Park.

The multicultural zone features activities ranging from bookmark, puppet, and map making, treasure chest decorating, and lamp colouring for children, to Arabic calligraphy, leather crafting techniques, Palestinian tatreez, creating natural inks and Islamic geometric patterns, and scroll making.

Until December 2, activities at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) include beginner and advanced calligraphy workshops, opportunities to explore floral motifs from Islamic art and historical geometric patterns, and workshops on Islamic miniature painting.

Visitors can also enjoy an immersive culinary experience inspired by the flavours, history, and cultures of the stories from 1001 Nights, connect and interact in the Qatari-Moroccan Majlis, and explore the Generations Speaking Palestine exhibition.

Singer-songwriter Hamza Namira will perform on the closing night of Al Ghorrah on December 2, at the Main Theater, from 9 to 10pm.

Daily tickets are priced at QR50 for adults and QR35 for children aged 4 to 14. Specialised workshop tickets cost QR200, while access to the adventure room is QR 10.

Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts is sponsored by the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), and held in partnership with partners including Qatar Calendar, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.