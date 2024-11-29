China Plans To Test Next Generation Of Beidou Navigation System In 2027
Date
11/29/2024 12:10:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
China plans to test the next generation of the Beidou navigation
system in 2027, which will serve as the country's answer to the
American GPS, Azernews reports.
The implementation of the new system, expected to be completed
by 2035, will provide users with more accurate real-time
navigation.
China also aims to achieve a 5G Network penetration rate of over
85 percent among individual users by the end of 2027, according to
an action plan developed by the industry and Informatization
Ministry of the People's Republic of China in collaboration with 11
other departments.
In three years, there will be 38 5G base stations for every
10,000 people. At the same time, 5G will account for 75 percent of
mobile Internet traffic, and the number of Internet of Things (IoT)
devices connected to 5G will exceed 100 million.
The 5G penetration rate in large and medium-sized industrial
companies will reach 45 percent by the end of 2027, the document
states.
MENAFN29112024000195011045ID1108938037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.