China Plans To Test Next Generation Of Beidou Navigation System In 2027

China plans to test the next generation of the Beidou navigation system in 2027, which will serve as the country's answer to the American GPS, Azernews reports.

The implementation of the new system, expected to be completed by 2035, will provide users with more accurate real-time navigation.

China also aims to achieve a 5G penetration rate of over 85 percent among individual users by the end of 2027, according to an action plan developed by the and Informatization Ministry of the People's Republic of China in collaboration with 11 other departments.

In three years, there will be 38 5G base stations for every 10,000 people. At the same time, 5G will account for 75 percent of mobile Internet traffic, and the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices connected to 5G will exceed 100 million.

The 5G penetration rate in large and medium-sized industrial companies will reach 45 percent by the end of 2027, the document states.