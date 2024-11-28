HEROWORKS Intensifies Collaboration With A Global Hotel IT Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEROWORKS ( ), a specialist in hospitality technology, has announced that it is entering a collaborative phase with a global hotel IT company that provides various solutions, including PMS (Property Management System), CMS (Channel Management System), and booking engines.





- Enhancing Competitive Edge through Systematic Acquisition and Management of Global Hotel Data

- Advancing HEROWORKS' Revenue Management System (RMS) through Integrated Systems Partnership

This collaboration focuses on securing a competitive advantage in hotel data management and enhancing operational efficiency through the integration of both companies' systems.

Through this partnership, HEROWORKS plans to expand the scope of data collection, analysis, and processing to include international hotel data, thereby reinforcing its position as a data-centric company. By integrating systems with the global IT partner, HEROWORKS anticipates significantly enhancing its Revenue Management System (RMS) functionalities, substantially improving hotel operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, the global hotel IT company intends to enter the Korean market actively based on this collaboration. They plan to build customized systems that reflect the specific needs of the Korean hotel industry, aiming to expand their market share accordingly.

A representative from HEROWORKS commented,“This collaboration will serve as a catalyst for accelerating the digital transformation of the hotel industry by combining our technical expertise and professional capabilities. We aim to develop a mutually growth-oriented model in Korea and the global market.”

Meanwhile, HEROWORKS is recognized for providing specialized solutions in hotel revenue management, including AI-based room pricing management systems and review management systems, driving digital innovation within the lodging industry.

In addition, HEROWORKS supplies customized data to companies, educational institutions, research institutes, and local governments that require tourism and lodging data. By providing data to platforms such as the Korea Tourism Data Lab operated by the Korea Tourism Organization and the Korea Maritime Institute, HEROWORKS actively supports domestic tourism and lodging-related businesses in building digital infrastructures and enhancing their competitiveness.

