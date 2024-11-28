Super Bowl LIX Pregame Entertainment Announced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle and Ledisi to Perform Before Big Game

Pregame Entertainment and Apple Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Also Feature American Sign Language Performances

The announced today the pregame entertainment for Super Bowl LIX, which will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 and air live on FOX. The star-studded lineup of Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren

Daigle and Ledisi honors the legendary music scene of New Orleans and features artists who call Louisiana home.

"We're honored to work with this year's pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state," said Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL. "The Super Bowl is a rare moment to unite fans around the world, and this year's performers will bring the energy, soul and vibrant sounds of the region to a global stage, as we kickoff Super Bowl LIX with a celebration to remember."

Acclaimed musical artist Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem. Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning artist known for his dynamic work as a singer, songwriter and composer. The New Orleans native and twenty-two-time Grammy nominee recently released Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1), which reimagines Beethoven's iconic works through a blues lens and debuted as the #1 Classical album. In addition, Batiste composed the innovative score for the critically acclaimed film Saturday Night from director Jason Reitman, which Batiste arranged live on-set during filming. Batiste also composed the score for his documentary American Symphony, which was recently nominated for two Grammys.

Trombone Shorty, the Grammy Award-winning New Orleans musician and producer, will perform "America the Beautiful" alongside Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle. Together, the two artists will deliver a powerful rendition of the iconic song, capturing the vibrant energy and spirit of Louisiana.

Born Troy Andrews, Trombone Shorty blends funk, soul, R&B and rock in his music. A true New Orleans legend, Shorty performed at Jazz Fest with Bo Diddley at age four and led a brass band by age six. Since then, he's released five acclaimed albums, toured with major acts like Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Foo Fighters, headlined festivals worldwide, and performed at the Grammys 4 times and the White House six times. Deeply connected to New Orleans, he closes Jazz Fest's legendary final set and leads his own Mardi Gras parade atop a float in his likeness.

Accompanying Trombone Shorty, Louisiana native Lauren Daigle is a multiple Grammy, American Music and Billboard Music Award winner known for her powerful voice and chart-topping hits. Her 2018 album Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, making her the first female artist to reach the Top 10 on both the Pop and Christian Album charts simultaneously. The album's lead single "You Say" has been certified six-times Platinum. Daigle's recently released self-titled album spawned her 6th chart-topping song, "Thank God I Do," and boosted her worldwide streaming numbers past 1 billion.

Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." A proud New Orleans native, her artistry embodies her hometown's vibrant musical and cultural heritage while resonating on a global scale. With 15 Grammy nominations and a win for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Anything For You," Ledisi has earned international acclaim, redefining soul and R&B with her electrifying performances and commanding stage presence. She has graced many prestigious stages, including The White House and the Kennedy Center, and sold-out performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, captivating audiences around the world with her unmatched vocal prowess and magnetic artistry. Ledisi is celebrated as a true musical force and cultural trailblazer.

The Super Bowl pregame entertainment and Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful," Otis Jones IV will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Matt Maxey

will deliver the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ASL pregame performances and the ASL Halftime show will be supported by Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

The NFL previously announced that critically acclaimed artist Kendrick Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

For updates on Super Bowl LIX festivities, fans can visit SuperBowl .

About Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning artist, composer, and bandleader. He won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Score for his work on the Disney/Pixar film Soul. Batiste has received 22 Grammy nominations, winning five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for We Are. He also earned five Grammy nominations for World Music Radio, which includes the hit single "Freedom" and draws inspiration from Batiste's mission to create community and expand culture with the power of music and features collaborations with Jon Bellion, Lana Del Rey, and Lil' Wayne. Batiste's most recent album Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1) showcases his unique reimagining of Beethoven's music. Batiste also composed the score for his documentary American Symphony, which was recently nominated for 2 Grammys. In addition to his musical achievements, Batiste served as the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is a passionate advocate for arts education and social justice.

About Trombone Shorty

Trombone Shorty, born Troy Andrews, is a Grammy-winning musician, producer and cultural icon known for his dynamic fusion of funk, soul, R&B, and rock. Shorty first appeared at Jazz Fest at the age of four, performing with Bo Diddley, and by six, he was leading his own brass band through the streets of New Orleans. Since then, he's recorded with artists like Bruno Mars, Zac Brown Band, Pharrell and Ringo Starr, and has headlined major festivals around the world. A magnetic showman, he has graced the Grammy Awards stage four times and performed six times at the White House. In New Orleans, he closes Jazz Fest's legendary final set, leads his own Mardi Gras parade atop a float in his likeness, and hosts the Treme Threauxdown, drawing stars like Usher and Nick Jonas. His recent album, Lifted, showcases his trademark energy and groove, blending hard-hitting rhythms with soulful melodies. A passionate advocate for youth music education, Shorty's Trombone Shorty Foundation inspires young musicians, and his cultural exchange program in Cuba fosters international collaboration. With a star on the New Orleans Walk of Fame and a Caldecott Honor for his children's book Trombone Shorty, he stands as a cultural ambassador, embodying the soul and spirit of his city.

About Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle is a 2x Grammy®, 7x Billboard Music, and 4x American Music, but the numbers only tell half the story. Since her GRAMMY® Award-winning, 2x platinum album Look Up Child (2018), featuring the unforgettable 6x platinum anthem "You Say," Lauren's music has been an unstoppable force on the charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, she became the first female artist ever to break into the Top 10 on both Billboard's Pop and Christian Album charts-a history-making moment that stunned fans and critics alike. With her recent self-titled album, nominated for yet another GRAMMY®, and its lead single, "Thank God I Do," Lauren scored her 6th Billboard No. 1, pushing her to over a billion streams. Yet for Lauren, success is about something greater: giving back. In 2018, she launched The Price Fund, a foundation with a mission close to her heart-serving at-risk youth, children, and the elderly. Thanks to her dedication, The Price Fund has distributed nearly $3.5 million to nonprofits worldwide, making waves of change wherever it touches.

About Ledisi

Ledisi, a Grammy Award-winning artist, is renowned for her powerful voice and impactful contributions to soul and R&B. Born in New Orleans, she has earned 15 Grammy nominations, including a win for Best Traditional R&B Performance. Beyond music, Ledisi is an actress, author, and advocate, with notable roles in Leatherheads and Spinning Gold. A passionate supporter of artists' rights, she serves as a Trustee of the Recording Academy and was awarded an honorary Doctorate from Berklee School of Music in 2024.

About Stephanie Nogueras

Stephanie Nogueras is a vibrant and versatile actor hailing from a Puerto Rican background. Beyond her acting career, Stephanie embraces her role as an ASL consultant, coach and mentor, dedicating her time to teaching American Sign Language and deaf culture to students and families. Her personal experiences growing up Deaf in a predominantly hearing Puerto Rican family fuel her passion for mentoring deaf children, instilling in them the strength, compassion, determination, independence, and empathy that define her own character. Her acting credits include a recurring role on Freeform's Switched at Birth, as "Camille" on Killing It, and as "Ava" on The Accused.

About Otis Jones IV

Otis Jones IV, also known as "O4" in American Sign Language, is a talented deaf actor and performer known for his dynamic performances in film and theater. He discovered his passion for music early on and began posting videos of himself signing to music, enriching his artistry. Dedicated to breaking barriers for deaf artists, Otis's work emphasizes the importance of authentic representation. He has received critical acclaim for roles in adapted productions like Fidelo and American Idiot, showcasing his emotional range. Additionally, he has collaborated with major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney, Apple, and Coca-Cola.

About Matt Maxey

Matt Maxey is the founder of DEAFinitely Dope, established in 2014, and created to break barriers between the Deaf and hearing communities through sign language and music. Maxey has presented to thousands of students at educational institutions nationwide, hosted workshops with numerous top companies worldwide and often speaks on the intersectionality of being both Black and Deaf. In addition to also becoming the first Black and Deaf man to tour with a Grammy Award winning artist in Chance The Rapper as DEAFinitely Dope was invited to join his "Be Encouraged" tour, Maxey has since used his platform to promote resilience, positivity, accessibility and inclusion for those without community and language deprivation as people of color.

