(Subs Plz Classify Following Item As Pol, Not Diwan)

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) POL-KUWAIT-AMIR-BAHRAIN Kuwait Amir addressed with a letter from Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Thursday was addressed with a written letter from Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa dealing with means of cementing the bilateral relations, regional and international issues. The letter was handed over to the of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya during his reception at Kuwait International Airport of his Bahraini counterpart, Abdulatif bin Rashed Al-Zayani, today (Thursday). (end) rk

