Gurain Beats Fhaheel In Kuwait Handball Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Gurain on Thursday beat Fhaheel 28-35 and Qadsiya conquered its foe Al-Arabi 20-29 in the 10th week of Kuwait handball league. Tomorrow, Salmiya will play against Tadamon, Khaitan vis a vis Yarmuk. On Tuesday, the matches will be between Sahel and Nasr, Burgan and Kazma, Sulaibikhat and Kuwait. (end) hms

