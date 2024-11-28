عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gurain Beats Fhaheel In Kuwait Handball Tourney


11/28/2024 3:03:17 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Gurain on Thursday beat Fhaheel 28-35 and Qadsiya conquered its foe Al-Arabi 20-29 in the 10th week of Kuwait handball league.
Tomorrow, Salmiya will play against Tadamon, Khaitan vis a vis Yarmuk.
On Tuesday, the matches will be between Sahel and Nasr, Burgan and Kazma, Sulaibikhat and Kuwait. (end)
hms



MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108936973


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search