FISME-IPFC Starts Operations To Assist Msmes With IPR Reimbursement And Filing Support

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) The Steering Committee of Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) under the Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) and Chairmanship of R.K. Bharti, Director, MSME-DFO has officially become operational, marking a significant step in supporting MSMEs in India.

The centre is now ready to assist MSMEs in securing reimbursement for their Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) filings, providing critical support and guidance to help them navigate the complexities of IPR.

The FISME-IPFC aims to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs by equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to protect their intellectual property and compete in the global market.

The centre will focus on raising awareness among MSMEs regarding IPR issues and offer detailed guidance on the creation, ownership, and protection of intellectual property.

It will assist businesses with filing patents, trademarks, and designs, ensuring they have the resources needed to protect their innovations.

In addition to filing assistance, the IPFC offers a comprehensive range of services, including IP searches, prior art searches, novelty searches, validity searches, and Freedom to Operate (FTO) analyses.

These services help MSMEs make informed decisions about their intellectual property, which is crucial for their growth and sustainability.

One of the most significant aspects of the IPFC is its facilitation of financial assistance for eligible MSMEs. The Ministry of MSME provides grants to support various IPR filing expenses.

Financial assistance includes up to Rs 5 lakh for foreign patents, Rs 1 lakh for domestic patents, Rs 2 lakh for Geographical Indications (GI) registration, Rs 0.15 lakh for design registration, and Rs 0.10 lakh for trademark registration.

This initiative, approved by the Ministry of MSME, is designed to ease the financial burden on MSMEs and encourage innovation. By offering these grants, FISME and the Ministry of MSME empower MSMEs to pursue IPR protection without the financial strain.

For more information on the reimbursement process and services offered, MSMEs can contact R.P. Singh at ... or 011-48460000 / 9810689053 , or Archit Tripathi at ... or 8318861703 .

This initiative aligns with the government's goal to strengthen the global competitiveness of Indian MSMEs and stimulate innovation-driven growth in the sector.

(KNN Bureau)