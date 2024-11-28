Prime Minister Affirms Importance Of Egypt Visit In Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized that his visit today to the Arab Republic of Egypt represented an important opportunity to discuss the deteriorating regional situation, particularly in light of the war in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to advance and develop them in various fields.

During a joint press with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr. Badr Abdel Aati, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that during the visit, he met with HE President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and HE the Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. He noted that the visit marked significant milestones in the bilateral relations between the two countries, covering several topics, particularly economic cooperation, investment fields, and a review of existing Qatari investments in Egypt.

His Excellency expressed hope that this visit would help working groups follow up on the completion of these projects and enhance trade and economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries, noting that discussions also dealt with expanding and strengthening cooperation in humanitarian fields, especially given the deteriorating situation in Gaza and Sudan, with an agreement to work jointly on humanitarian support projects.

His Excellency confirmed that his meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister addressed preparations for the humanitarian conference on Gaza, which is set to be held in Cairo on Dec. 2. He expressed the State of Qatars eagerness to participate in the conference and provide all forms of support through it.

During the press conference, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said that the meetings with Egyptian officials were an important opportunity to discuss the deteriorating regional situation, particularly with the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon, adding that warnings was issued of such conflicts and that it could potentially expand to encompass the entire region, stressing with regret that this is what is being witnessed today.

His Excellency emphasized that State of Qatar's aspiration for continued consultation with its Egyptian brothers, particularly regarding negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible. He affirmed the necessity of coordinating with other brotherly nations on regional developments and ensuring a shared, clear vision among Arab countries in this regard.

His Excellency noted that discussions with Egyptian officials also addressed the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel. He expressed hope that this agreement would lead to a genuine ceasefire and extend its impact to Gaza, bringing an end to the humanitarian suffering as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdel Aati hailed HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani's visit to Cairo as a dear visit to the Egyptians.

HE Abdel Aati said HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a very friendly meeting that reflected the warm Egypt-Qatar relations. During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings to HE the Egyptian president, who, in turn, entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings to HH the Amir.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister added that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with HE Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly - a meeting that took stock of bilateral relations at all levels, with a focus on investment and trade aspects and ways to boost trade exchange. The meeting was attended by several ministers from both sides.

The leaders of both sides have a shared will to work on achieving a qualitative leap in their relations across all fields, whether political, economic, cultural or commercial, and to boost their existing consultations on various regional and international issues, Abdel Aati added.

He highlighted a detailed presentation from the Egyptian Prime Minister and the ministers that briefed HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on the investment climate and business environment conducive to Qatari investments in Egypt, and on ways to overcome any difficulties facing investors. They also discussed trade exchange and cooperation in humanitarian fields.

Expressing delight at holding talks with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on several regional and international issues, primarily the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the violations in the West Bank, he said the meeting tackled the sincere and tireless Egyptian-Qatari efforts that have continued for more than a year to reach a deal that guarantees a ceasefire and stops the bloodshed of the brotherly Palestinian people, along with the release of all hostages and a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The deliberations highlighted the great importance of strengthening the existing consultation and coordination between Egypt and Qatar and other Arab countries to create a common ground for the Palestinian cause as the first Arab issue, he added.

Abdel Aati added the talks also covered the huge importance of the need for full and unconditional humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

He also informed HE the Prime Minister of all preparations for the Gaza Humanitarian Response Support Conference, scheduled for December 2 in Cairo - a gathering to be held under the patronage of HE President El-Sisi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with the aim of increasing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, tackling the current humanitarian disaster and providing the requirements for early recovery in the Strip.

Both sides agreed that establishing a Palestinian state on the entire Palestinian national territory, stopping all violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and respecting all relevant UN resolutions are mandatory for security and stability in the region.

He added that the talks addressed the recently announced ceasefire in Lebanon, voicing hopes for a sincere and serious implementation of the deal.

Both sides support the empowerment of the Lebanese state and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south of the Litani River, he added, calling for a Lebanese presidential election in accordance with a Lebanese national vision and without any foreign dictates.

The meeting also tackled a number of regional and international issues.

