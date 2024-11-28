India At Centre Stage Of Global Optimism: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan said on Thursday India is at the centre stage of global optimism today while underlining that the country's landscape necessitates a self-reliant defence sector.

"We have become the fifth-largest in the world. As we march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity, we believe that self-reliance and indigenous defence capabilities are the foundations to enduring peace. India's security landscape necessitates a robust and self-reliant defence sector, he added.

The CDS said this while addressing the inaugural session of the Defence Partnership Days – organised jointly by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Indian Military Review in Delhi.

The event was inaugurated by Gen Anil Chauhan along with Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar.

Talking about various reforms and initiatives by the government in the defence sector, Gen Anil Chauhan said: "India has opened up its defence industry through reforms. It has opened it up for private industry, joint ventures, FDI, etc. But, we are yet to fully open up our minds. To really succeed, we will have to imbibe the '4I's and be – innovative, inventive, indigenous and imaginative."

Gen Anil Chauhan underscored that a common thread that binds all stakeholders is the national interest.

The whole enterprise of indigenisation will not succeed if the glue of National Interest does not bind all the elements, he added.

He said that as India marches ahead on the path of progress and prosperity, self-reliance and indigenous defence capabilities are the foundations to enduring peace.

Stating that the investments in defence manufacturing takes time to accrue returns, and the time gap in defence R&D is even longer, and also the outcome can also be uncertain, CDS suggested that the Defence Bank with earlier loan terms can be one option, in addition to funding in projects like iDEX and TDF.

He also suggested formulation of defence policies in emerging technologies like space, AI, quantum and autonomous systems that give direction to the industry as to how the services see the future unfolding.

Over 200 companies and 100 officers from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, dealing with technology and procurement are participating in the two-day event.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the event is designed to bring together government and business stakeholders, and to facilitate strategic engagements through a series of targeted business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings.

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition by 75 companies is being organized to showcase what the industry has to offer for building the nation's defence capabilities.