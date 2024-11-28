Police Attaches Properties Of 7 Pok Based Terrorists In J & K's Kishtwar

In a statement, the police said that SSP Kishtwar, Javaid Iqbal Mir-JKPS, stated that the attachment of these properties follows meticulous investigation and intelligence inputs. FIR No. 272/2022, registered under sections 120-B, 121-A IPC, and 13, 18, 39 of UAPA at Police Station Kishtwar, laid the groundwork for this action. The investigation, led by Dy. SP Vishal Sharma, Chief Investigating Officer, was presented before the Hon'ble NIA Special Court, Doda. Earlier, 36 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from PoK/Pakistan were declared absconders by the NIA Court, Doda. Among these, seven terrorists had their properties identified for attachment as part of the legal proceedings.

According to police spokesman, after reviewing the evidence, the Judge NIA Special Court, Doda Smt. Sudesh Sharma, issued attachment orders under Section 83 CrPC vide order No. 757-59/FTC/D/NIA dated 27-11-2024.

Following the directions of the NIA Court, Doda, SSP Kishtwar formed a Special Teams comprising of senior officers accompanied by Executive Magistrates to execute the orders. The attached properties have been marked with signboards to notify the general public, he said.

Details of Attached Properties are as Shahnawaz Ahmed S/O Gh. Mohd R/O Chirool Padyarna, Land: 9.5 Marlas under Survey No.139/1492/1118/1081/866, Location: Village Bhagna, Tehsil Nagseni, Bashir Ahmed Mughal S/O Gh. Qadir Mughal R/O Jugna Keshwan, Land: 10 Marlas under Survey No. 936 min Location: Village Keshwan, Gazi-ud-Din S/O Mohd Ayoub Gujjer R/O Jugna Balna Keshwan, Land: 12.5 Marlas under Survey No. 1321/887/6 min Location: Village Keshwan, Sattar Din S/O Mehar Din Gujjer R/O Jugna Keshwan, Land: 1 Kanal & 5 Marlas under Survey No. 966 Location: Village, Keshwan, Imtiyaz Ahmed S/O Aziz Mohd. Sheikh R/O Banderna Kishtwar, Land: 1 Kanal & 4 Marlas under Survey No. 330/710/1155/513, Location: Village Lachdayaram, Muzaffer Ahmed S/O Abdul Samad Dev R/O Semna Colony Zewar Kishtwar, Land: 1 Kanal & 1⁄2 Marla under Survey No. 5586/5045/1098 min Location: Village Kishtwar and Javid Hussain Giri S/O Mod. Amin Giri R/O Kundali Pochal, Land: 13 Marlas & 205 sq. under Survey No. 201 min: Village Pochal.

ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain-IPS,disclosed that properties of 29 additional absconding terrorists have been identified. The process for their attachment is underway and will be completed shortly, further tightening the noose around terror operatives.

ADGP Jammu reaffirmed that such actions are part of a broader strategy aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem, ensuring that no asset is used to fund or support anti-national activities.

Issuing a strong warning, ADGP Jammu emphasized that those harboring anti-national intentions or providing any support to terrorists will face severe consequences. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activity.

This robust action reflects the unwavering resolve of J&K Police to safeguard the region's peace and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the Nation, reads the statement.

