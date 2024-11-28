Thebigword Secures Major Over-The-Phone Interpreting Contract With Maximus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- thebigword , a global leader in language solutions, is proud to announce the award of a significant new contract with Maximus , a leading provider of health and human services.

This partnership will deliver high-quality Over-the-Phone Interpreting (OPI) services, powered by thebigword's state-of-the-art WordSynk platform, enhancing Maximus' ability to support individuals with limited English proficiency across diverse programs.

The agreement reinforces thebigword's reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and scalable language services. Leveraging its WordSynk platform, an integrated solution for interpreting and translation services, thebigword will ensure Maximus can access highly skilled interpreters on demand, this advanced technology will play a key role in bridging language barriers and improving accessibility.

A spokeperson for thebigword expressed excitement about the collaboration: "We are delighted to partner with Maximus, a global leader committed to improving lives. By utilizing our cutting-edge WordSynk platform, we can provide seamless, real-time interpreting services that support Maximus in delivering equitable and accessible public services. This partnership reflects the vital role of language technology in fostering inclusion and improving outcomes for diverse communities."

The WordSynk platform provides organizations like Maximus the ability to manage all language requirements from a single, secure interface, ensuring efficiency and consistency. The platform's on-demand OPI service ensures rapid response times and unparalleled accuracy, empowering Maximus to enhance its healthcare, employment and social service programs.

This collaboration underscores thebigword's continued expansion into key markets, particularly in the United States, and highlights its commitment to driving innovation in language solutions for high-stakes industries.

thebigword is also actively seeking experienced US-based over-the-phone interpreters to join its growing network of professional linguists. This new partnership creates exciting opportunities for skilled interpreters across a variety of languages. Interested candidates can register by sending their resumes to ....

