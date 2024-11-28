LGBT law enforcement officer gets accused of assault elected ‘women’s representative’

(MENAFN) A transgender officer in Berlin, Judy S., 27, has been elected as the second deputy women’s representative on the city’s security force, despite facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting two male colleagues. Judy, who was recently outed as transgender, had been suspended following accusations that she drugged and assaulted the officers. The alleged incident occurred after Judy, who had been perceived as a biological woman, invited the officers to her apartment for a threesome, where they claim to have been drugged and physically harmed.



The officers reported suffering injuries to their genitals and other body parts, reportedly caused by Judy's use of a penis pump and other methods. During a search of Judy’s apartment, police found illegal substances, including cocaine. Berlin police have not commented further on the case, citing an ongoing investigation and privacy concerns. Some colleagues have expressed regret over electing Judy, feeling uncomfortable discussing women’s health issues with someone they now know was born male.

