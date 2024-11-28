President Ilham Aliyev Extends His Heartfelt Holiday Greetings To His Albanian Counterpart
Date
11/28/2024 5:11:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to his Albanian counterpart, Bajram Begaj, on
the occasion of Albania's national holiday,
Azernews reports.
“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my
sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you,
to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of
the Republic of Albania.
It is gratifying to witness our interstate relations, built on
strong traditions, and our partnership, based on mutual trust and
support, strengthening and being enriched with new content. I would
also like to particularly emphasize our effective cooperation
within international organizations. Our active political dialogue
provides an excellent foundation for further expanding our joint
collaboration across all areas.
The recent high-level reciprocal visits have given a new impetus
to the growth of our interstate relations and cooperation.
I am confident that we will continue to consistently advance our
joint efforts to develop and strengthen Azerbaijan-Albania friendly
relations and deepen our partnership both bilaterally and
multilaterally,” the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.
President Ilham Aliyev wished Bajram Begaj robust health,
happiness, success in his endeavors, and the friendly people of
Albania everlasting peace and prosperity.
