Happyhamster (HPH20) Lands On Presale With Charity Initiative And Financial Freedom Purpose

With a simple (yet ambitious) roadmap, HappyHamster20 aims to bring freedom to its community. At the same time, there is room for charity and giveaways, creating a well-rounded project for different stakeholders.

The Ongoing HappyHamster20 Presale

The main news coming from the HappyHamster20 team is the Presale of its native token. With the launch, investors have the opportunity to secure bonuses and rewards. The first 1,000 investors who purchase over $100 worth of HPH20 will receive an additional 15% bonus. Similarly, those who invest over $200 will receive a 30% bonus.

But it's not just about financial gains with HappyHamster20. The team is also committed to creating positive social impact through their charity project. A portion of the funds raised from the launch will go toward impactful charity projects.

The project's team puts a strong emphasis on achieving financial freedom for investors. Through monthly rewards, investors have the opportunity to earn money each month and gain peace of mind.

But that's not all: early investors in the launch also have the chance to win a Tesla Model S. The team is excited to offer this electrifying opportunity and encourage everyone to join the HappyHamster20 community.

HappyHamster20's Bold Plans for the Future

The HappyHamster20 team has officially established a five-phase roadmap for their project.



Phase 1 : Here, the team will launch the project and begin marketing, offering early investors a special price.

Phase 2 : Continuing to engage and incentivize investors, one lucky presale investor will also receive a Tesla Model S as a prize.

Phase 3 : To ensure fairness in distribution, presale investors can simultaneously claim their tokens on the website during the exchange listing.

Phase 4 : The project will be available for trading on PancakeSwap, providing optimal liquidity and trading options for users.

Phase 5 : The team will set aside 10% of total token supply to provide a substantial pool on PancakeSwap. Phase 6 : The team has plans to periodically distribute airdrops to the community, further engaging and rewarding early supporters of HappyHamster20.

The project's tokenomics also represents a focus on user engagement and long-term sustainability. Specifically, there will always exist a maximum of 200 billion $HPH20 tokens in circulation, divided amongst various categories:



Future treasure : 30% of the tokens will be reserved for future development and expansion of the project.

Presale reserve : Early investors supporting the project's launch will be able to access 25% of the tokens.

Marketing reserve : 20% of the tokens will be allocated towards marketing efforts to increase awareness and adoption of HappyHamster20.

Airdrop capital : 15% of the tokens will be used for community airdrops, rewarding users for their engagement and support. Liquidity : 10% of the tokens will be dedicated to providing liquidity on PancakeSwap, ensuring a robust trading ecosystem for $HPH20.

About HappyHamster20

HappyHamster20 is a new project with a token-$HPH20-based on the BNB chain. It offers low fees, rapid transactions, and full EVM compatibility for Ethereum users. With a deflationary system and automatic burn mechanism, the token's theoretical value tends to rise. There is a max supply of 200 billion tokens, and the presale round is ongoing.

Final Words

Happy Hamster is shaking up the meme coin space with its interesting lore and high-rewarding presale model. Those interested in taking advantage of the low-entry opportunity can visit the official website of the project.

The presale widget supports swapping BNB and USDT for $HPH20. There is also an option for investors to buy directly with their Mastercard and Visa. If successful, investors will see their purchased token amount in the buy widget. Meanwhile, token claiming will commence once the presale is over.

To stay updated with the project, follow Happy Hamster on Twitter or join its Telegram handle .

Visit Happy Hamster Presale