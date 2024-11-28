I Was Focusing On Controlling My Line With The Wind, Says Bashir After 4-Fer Vs NZ

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) England spinner Shoaib Bashir revealed that he focused on controlling his line with the wind after he returned with the figures of 4-69 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Bashir got the wickets of Rachin Ravindra (34), Tom Blundell (17), Nathan Smith (3) and Matt Henry (18) to restrict New Zealand to 319/8 in 83 overs at stumps on Day 1. Comeback man Kane Williamson was the top-scorer for the home with a knock of 93 runs studded with 10 fours after being put to bat first by Ben Stokes.

Pacers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse also grabbed two scalps apiece to keep the hosts under pressure at Hagley Oval.

"I knew that if I did come on, I'd have a job to do and thankfully, I controlled the run-rate which was handy," Bashir told the Test Match Special podcast.

"I was bowling a touch slower but I was focusing on controlling my line with the wind. Because the wind was very strong, I was trying to focus on what I needed to do with my body to get the line I needed to bowl, which was outside off."

Bashir has become England's main spinner since making his debut against India earlier this year. However, the 21-year-old failed to impress on the three-Test Pakistan series last month with only nine scalps across six innings.

The spinner acknowledged that he is still learning and trying to enjoy every moment of his international journey.

"I wouldn't say I was disappointed but there was a bit of frustration when I was bowling out in Pakistan. I'm still 21, I've still got a lot of learning to do. I'm just enjoying every moment and I'm just so thankful," Bashir said.

"I'm learning on the job and I'm not perfect. Two years ago I didn't have a county. I'm just very, very thankful for what has happened over the last year," he added.