Sandalwood Advisors Invited To Attend Morgan Stanley Singapore Summit

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global investors and corporations gathered in Singapore for 23rd Annual Asia-Pacific Summit on Nov 20-21. 700 C-level executives from 400+ leading companies and 1,500 top-tier global investors discussed wide range of topics from geopolitical development to AI. One of the key themes of the summit was China consumption trends, which Sandalwood Advisors ' Head of Asia Research, David Kim, was invited to speak on.David showcased Sandalwood data on Winning Brands among Chinese Consumers, both offline and online data. He delved into brand competition landscape highlighting names like Laopu Gold, Prada, Baiya Sanitary, Beike, BYD, Amer Sports, ONON, and more. He also touched on overall sector trends like retail, restaurant, housing, hotel, luxury, travel, and job market, and pointed out several indicators to watch out.Sandalwood Advisors is one of the first data driven market research firm in Asia. It provides actionable insights on the Asian market, especially consumer and internet sectors. Its high-quality data services have gained the trust of top 100 global institutional investors, and respectable multinational corporations all over the world. For more information, please visit .

