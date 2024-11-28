Germany grapples with critical shortage of healthcare workers

(MENAFN) Germany is grappling with a critical shortage of healthcare workers, as the demand for caregivers has nearly doubled in recent years, outpacing the slow growth in the workforce. The German Labor Ministry disclosed this information following a parliamentary inquiry by René Springer, a member of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The AfD, known for its anti-immigration stance, faces a paradox, as immigrants constitute a significant portion of healthcare workers. A 2022 estimate by the Council of Experts on Integration and Migration indicated that 30 percent of elderly care workers have a migration background.



The Ministry's data shows a sharp rise in the number of individuals requiring care, from 2.9 million in 2015 to 5.6 million by the end of 2023. However, the workforce increase has been modest, growing from 1.5 million insured employees in hospitals and nursing homes in 2015 to just 1.85 million in 2023. This imbalance has left the healthcare sector struggling to meet the soaring demand, exacerbating staffing challenges.



Vacancies in healthcare are now taking much longer to fill. According to the German Federal Employment Agency, there were approximately 34,000 unfilled healthcare positions in October 2023. On average, filling hospital positions takes 269 days, nearly double the 136-day average in 2015. The situation in elderly care is even more dire, with vacancies taking an average of 296 days to fill, compared to 152 days in 2015.



These challenges persist despite high unemployment rates among nurses and caregivers, suggesting systemic inefficiencies in recruitment and retention. Germany's growing healthcare needs and reliance on immigrant workers highlight the urgent necessity for targeted reforms in workforce development, immigration policy, and working conditions within the sector.

MENAFN28112024000045015839ID1108935137