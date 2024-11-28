QFZ Honoured With 'Building Project Of The Year'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) has been awarded the prestigious 'Building Project of the Year' at the MEED Projects Awards 2024 for its groundbreaking Regional Distribution Hubs in Ras Bufontas Free Zone. This highly prized accolade is a clear recognition of QFZ's unwavering dedication to delivering world-class infrastructure that drives economic growth and encourages international investment.



The award-winning Regional Distribution Hubs embody QFZ's vision of creating advanced, future-ready facilities that cater to a wide range of growing industries. Designed to the highest of international standards, the hubs position Qatar's free zones as a premier global destination for business and investment, aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.



Held in Dubai, the MEED Projects Awards celebrated exceptional achievements in construction and infrastructure across the MENA region. Winning this award is a direct result of QFZ's leadership in delivering sustainable, cutting-edge infrastructure that empowers businesses to succeed in a rapidly evolving global market.



Speaking on the achievement, Ali Khalid Al Hajri, Manager of Engineering Services at QFZ, said:“This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at QFZ. It is truly inspiring to see the vision behind the Regional Distribution Hubs come to life and make such a positive impact. We've worked hard to design and deliver facilities that are not only functional but also sustainable and innovative. These hubs are created to meet the real needs of global investors, providing them with the connectivity, efficiency, and support they require to grow their businesses. For us, this award isn't just about infrastructure-it's about creating opportunities for companies and industries to succeed in Qatar.”



Strategically located near Hamad International Airport, the Regional Distribution Hubs offer unparalleled connectivity and operational efficiency. This infrastructure is one of the key components of QFZ's attractiveness to foreign direct investment and fosters partnerships with leading global companies in logistics, advanced technologies, manufacturing, and other key sectors.



QFZ's recognition at the MEED Projects Awards reinforces its role as a global leader in developing free zones that prioritise sustainability, competitiveness, and innovation. By consistently exceeding international standards, QFZ positions itself as a cornerstone of the MENA region's economy and ensures Qatar's free zones remain among the world's most sought-after business destinations.