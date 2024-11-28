(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in sodium-ion battery technology,

Biwatt is showcasing its latest advancements in sustainable storage at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf. Biwatt is committed to driving energy adoption through eco-friendly, efficient sodium-ion that performs exceptionally well even in extreme cold climates.

Biwatt Showcases Advanced Sodium-ion Energy Solutions at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf

"At Biwatt, we are dedicated to advancing sodium-ion innovation to deliver sustainable, safe, and cold-resistant energy solutions," said Owen, CEO of Biwatt. "Our sodium-ion technology provides unmatched safety, minimal environmental impact, and adaptability to diverse climates, making it an ideal choice for Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific markets."

PowerNest: Redefining Home Energy Storage

Biwatt's PowerNest product line exemplifies its dedication to efficient and sustainable energy solutions. In 2024, Biwatt scaled the commercial deployment of its sodium-ion storage systems across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. Key products include the all-in-one sodium-ion units W1/W1 Pro, the low-voltage stackable battery R2, and the single-phase inverter H1/H1Pro.

Building on this momentum, Biwatt will launch a three-phase inverter H2 and a balcony PV storage battery B1 in Q1 2025, followed by a high-voltage stackable battery in Q2 2025. These innovations unlock sodium-ion technology's full potential, offering safer and more sustainable solutions for residential energy needs.

Expanding Sodium-ion Applications

Beyond residential energy storage, Biwatt is introducing tool-oriented sodium-ion products, including the lead-acid replacement P1 (12V 100Ah), the starter battery P2 (12V 70Ah), and the jump starter. Leveraging sodium-ion's high-rate discharge and low-temperature efficiency, these products ensure reliable performance across a range of demanding conditions.

Strategic Partnerships to Drive Commercialization

Biwatt has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three key partners: Salzstrom, NDES Group, inesco, committing to jointly advance the commercialization of sodium-ion energy storage and accelerate the development of greener energy solutions.

About Biwatt

Biwatt is digital green power innovator and sodium-ion (Na+) technology pioneer. Standing at the forefront of the energy revolution with a world-class R&D team, we offer integrated energy solutions for both residential and commercial sectors, encompassing smart energy storage systems, hybrid inverters, AI-based battery management systems (AI-BMS), and an energy cloud platform.

For more details, please contact:

Rita Ouyang

Phone: +86-755-86961716

E-mail: [email protected]

