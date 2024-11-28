عربي


Azerbaijan Unveils 'Green Growth Portal' To Accelerate Green Transition

11/28/2024 2:46:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The "Green Growth Portal," developed jointly by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Harvard University, was presented at COP29 to support countries and investors in enhancing their green transition strategies.

Azernews reports that Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the portal's potential during its unveiling.“The 'Green Growth Portal ' will stimulate the formation of new industries, new markets, and development directions that serve decarbonisation. Becoming a supplier for a carbon-free economy will contribute to green growth and reducing global emissions,” he stated.

Created under the guidance of Professor Ricardo Hausman, founder and director of Harvard's "Growth Lab" International Development Center, the portal incorporates extensive research on the green value chain. Its interactive tools aim to guide stakeholders in identifying sustainable opportunities and driving innovation for decarbonisation.

