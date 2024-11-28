Azerbaijan Unveils 'Green Growth Portal' To Accelerate Green Transition
Date
11/28/2024 2:46:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The "Green Growth Portal," developed jointly by Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Economy and Harvard University, was presented at COP29
to support countries and investors in enhancing their green
transition strategies.
Azernews reports that Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the portal's potential during its
unveiling.“The 'Green Growth Portal ' will stimulate the
formation of new industries, new markets, and development
directions that serve decarbonisation. Becoming a supplier for a
carbon-free economy will contribute to green growth and reducing
global emissions,” he stated.
Created under the guidance of Professor Ricardo Hausman, founder
and director of Harvard's "Growth Lab" International Development
Center, the portal incorporates extensive research on the green
value chain. Its interactive tools aim to guide stakeholders in
identifying sustainable opportunities and driving innovation for
decarbonisation.
MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108934989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.