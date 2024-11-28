KRAS Inhibitor Market Size Was ~USD 500 Million In 2023, Which Is Expected To Rise Significantly By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Growth of the KRAS Inhibitors Market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing incidence, a rise in awareness and access to treatment, and robust pipeline activity for cancer indications in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“KRAS inhibitors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the KRAS inhibitors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the KRAS inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

.The total KRAS-mutated cases in the 7MM comprised more than ~490,000 cases in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

.Among the selected cancer types, the most KRAS mutant cases are found in Colorectal Cancer, followed by Pancreatic Cancer and NSCLC. In the United States, there were about ~151,000 cases of KRAS mutant colorectal cancer in 2023.

.The most frequent KRAS variant observed in NSCLC is G12C. In addition, the most common KRAS variation in CRC and pancreatic cancer is G12D. In the United States, KRASG12C is present in ~37% of NSCLC cases. The highest rates of KRASG12D, i.e., ~42% and ~30%, were found in pancreatic cancer and CRC, respectively.

.In Japan, the contribution of KRAS mutations is lower compared to Western countries like the United States and Europe.

.The leading KRAS Inhibitors Companies such as Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, and others

.Promising KRAS Inhibitors Therapies such as JDQ443, Divarasib, Avutometinib (VS-6766), RMC-4630, Onvansertib, IMM-1-104, Glecirasib (JAB-21822), BBP-398, MRTX1133, DCC-3116, ELI-002, D-1553, SLATE-KRAS, D3S-001, and others

.LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (sotorasib): Amgen

LUMAKRAS is an inhibitor of the RAS GTPase family indicated for treating adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The drug received accelerated approval from the FDA in May 2021 for treating patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, as determined by an FDA-approved test, following at least one prior systemic therapy. Marketing authorization was subsequently granted in the European Union and additional countries, including some under FDA's Project Orbis initiative, such as Canada and the UK. Additional marketing applications are also under review. Approval was based on pivotal CodeBreaK 100 data demonstrating durable responses and a favorable benefit-risk profile with sotorasib. LUMAKRAS is marketed as LUMYKRAS in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. In August 2023, Amgen announced that the US FDA granted BTD to LUMAKRAS.

.KRAZATI (adagrasib): Mirati Therapeutics

KRAZATI is an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. KRAZATI received approval from the FDA and launched commercially in the US in December 2022. Approval was based on KRYSTAL-1, a multicenter, single-arm, open-label clinical trial (NCT03785249). Recently, in January 2024, the EC granted conditional marketing authorization for KRAZATI for treating KRASG12C -mutated advanced NSCLC and disease progression after at least one prior systemic therapy.

.JDQ443: Novartis

JDQ443 is an investigational covalent KRAS G12C inhibitor derived from a structure-based drug design followed by extensive optimization of two dissimilar prototypes. It is a stable atropisomer containing a unique 5-methyl pyrazole core and a spiro-azetidine linker designed to position the electrophilic acrylamide for optimal engagement with KRAS G12C. JDQ443 inhibits this mutated form of KRAS structurally distinctly, trapping KRAS G12C in a GDP-bound, inactive state while avoiding direct interaction with H95, a recognized route for resistance. Currently, this drug is in a Phase III trial (NCT05132075/KontRASt-02) designed to compare JDQ443 as monotherapy to docetaxel in participants with advanced NSCLC harboring a KRAS G12C mutation who have been previously treated with a platinum-based chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy either in sequence or in combination. The company has anticipated the data readout of the Phase III monotherapy (2/3L) trial and NDA submission by 2024.

.Divarasib: Roche/Genentech

Divarasib (GDC-6036/RO7435846) is an investigational, oral, highly potent, and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor. It works by irreversibly locking the KRAS G12C oncoprotein in its inactive state, preventing the tumor cells from growing. It is being investigated in solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other cancer types. Preclinical models showed potent and selective inhibition of the KRAS G12C protein. GDC-6036 is designed to selectively bind to the switch II pocket of KRASG12C protein through a specific interaction with the cysteine residue at position 12 and irreversibly lock it in the inactive GDP-bound state. As per the company, a confirmatory pivotal Phase III trial in 2L+ NSCLC was initiated in Q4 2022.

KRAS is a well-known oncogene highly prone to mutations in various cancers, including PDAC, NSCLC, and CRC. These mutations are associated with poor prognosis and high fatality rates. The discovery of driver genes and the development of specific inhibitors have significantly transformed cancer treatment approaches and improved clinical outcomes. Targeted therapies have been shown to prolong progression-free survival and exhibit lower toxicity than standard chemotherapy. However, despite several decades of research, there have been limited effective strategies for targeting KRAS mutations, except for recent advancements like sotorasib and adagrasib, which have been approved to target a specific mutated form of KRAS known as KRAS (G12C). Targeting KRAS directly has been a formidable challenge due to its intrinsic characteristics.

Generally, treatment for KRAS-mutated cancers includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and others. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) might be considered for some people with small lung tumors near the outer edge of the lungs, especially if they cannot tolerate surgery.

As of now, there have been two KRAS inhibitors targeting G12C mutants that are FDA-approved: LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (sotorasib) and KRAZATI (adagrasib). LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, developed by Amgen, is an inhibitor targeting the RAS GTPase family. It received accelerated approval for treating adults with advanced NSCLC who have a KRAS G12C mutation and have undergone at least one prior systemic therapy. In January 2022, the European Commission also granted conditional marketing authorization for LUMYKRAS for this indication. Additionally, in the same month, Japan approved the drug for treating KRAS G12C-mutated, unresectable, advanced, and/or recurrent NSCLC that has progressed following systemic anticancer therapy.

.Coverage- 7MM

.KRAS Inhibitors Companies- Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, and others

.KRAS Inhibitors Therapies- JDQ443, Divarasib, Avutometinib (VS-6766), RMC-4630, Onvansertib, IMM-1-104, Glecirasib (JAB-21822), BBP-398, MRTX1133, DCC-3116, ELI-002, D-1553, SLATE-KRAS, D3S-001, and others

.KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging KRAS Inhibitors Drugs

.KRAS Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

.KRAS Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, KRAS Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

