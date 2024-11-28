US Typhon Missiles Ignite A China-Fueled Feud In Philippines

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's sharp rebuke of Philippine plans to acquire America's Typhon missile system lays bare the high-stakes geopolitical chess game in Southeast Asia, where local feuds and external power plays are colliding in a destabilizing contest for influence.

This month, multiple outlets reported that China has criticized the Philippines' potential plan to purchase the US Mid-Range Capability Missile System, known as the Typhon, labeling it provocative and irresponsible.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro asserted the country's right to acquire the missile system, which would give the Philippines the capability to hit targets in mainland China, including staging areas for a possible invasion of Taiwan.

In response, Lin Jian, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, warned that the move could fuel regional tensions and incite geopolitical confrontation. Lin urged the Philippines to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the region's need for“peace and prosperity.”

The Chinese official's statement reflects China's often-stated concerns about the involvement of external powers, spelled the US, in Southeast Asia and the potential escalation of an arms race.

While the US has indefinitely deployed the Typhon missile system in the Philippines since September 2024 , China may seek to exploit the Philippines' status as the weak link in the US alliance network in the Indo-Pacific to force the potent system's eventual withdrawal and thwart any future Philippine acquisition plans.

Elite co-optation is a longstanding feature of Philippine political history. Philippine political elites are characterized by strong political support at the regional level but weak national-level support, hence their weak regimes.

That often results in weak legitimacy, characterized by political feuding and internal security threats such as private armies and long-running Communist and separatist insurgencies.

While most Southeast Asian regimes consolidate and sustain legitimacy through economic growth, Philippine political elites have consistently failed to deliver, leaving the country a laggard compared to its neighbors, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.