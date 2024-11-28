Japan Braces For A Trump Trade War It Can Ill Afford

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – The wave of panic coursing through the boardrooms of Toyota, Honda, Nissan and other Japan Inc icons dramatizes why Prime Shigeru Ishiba is dreading 2025.

Since October 1, Ishiba has been trying to find his footing as Japanese leader. Donald Trump's resounding election win roughly a month later made that challenge infinitely harder for Ishiba's embattled Liberal Party , which has seen its approval ratings drop into the low 30s.

News that is wasting no time rolling out his next trade war adds to the headwinds zooming Tokyo's way. Not only will that hit the economy's 2025, it is also already making life more difficult for the Bank of Japan.

Until recently, Governor Kazuo Ueda argued the BOJ would be hiking rates again – perhaps at the December 18-19 board meeting. The“Trump trade” arriving early could change that calculus, and fast.

Trump's next trade war will be“very destructive to the world economy,” predicts economist Gary Hufbauer at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, a Washington-based think tank.

Even before Trump announced on November 26 that he plans to slap levies on Canada and Mexico in addition to China, Ishiba's government was racing to pass a fresh US$250 billion economic stimulus package. The plan aims to boost incomes at a moment when inflation is uncomfortably above the BOJ's 2% target.

There will probably be much more stimulus where that came from as Trump's next trade war puts Ishiba's economy in harm's way and destabilizes China's shaky economy even further.

In Beijing, President Xi Jinping's efforts to boost growth aren't gaining traction as hoped. In October, China 's industrial profits fell 10% year-over-year. That was after a 27.1% decline in September, the sharpest drop since early 2020.

The challenges faced by Japan's top trading partner are a growing problem for Ishiba's economy as the Trump 2.0 storm approaches.

Ishiba had been trying to score a meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago lair in Florida. The hope was to retrace Shinzo Abe's steps from 2016, when the then-prime minister became the first foreign leader to kiss President-elect Trump's ring.

Trump World, though, is rebuffing Ishiba's overtures. And in embarrassing fashion. Trump's handlers cited the legal constraints under the Logan Act, a 1799 law barring private citizens from engaging in diplomacy with foreign governments.

Yet Trump had no qualms about meeting with Hungary's right-wing leader Viktor Orban, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other world leaders earlier this year.

The odds of Ishiba and Trump getting along seem rather low. Trump still tends to pine for the days when Abe would do his bidding, including nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. (Unrelated, Abe was assassinated in 2022).

“It may be difficult to expect serious engagement by Ishiba or a successor in personal diplomacy with the next US president, for example, or with the Chinese or South Korean governments,” says Tobias Harris, founder of advisory Japan Foresight.

Analysts believe the odds are high that Trump will expand the 100% tariffs he plans for Mexican-made vehicles, at least in some measure, to Japan and Korea.

Hence the panic at Toyota , Honda, Nissan and the headquarters of other Japanese automakers. The same goes for executives at Hyundai, Kia and other top South Korean car companies looking down the barrel of a Trumpian onslaught to come.