Gaza's Civil Defence Says 22 Killed In Israeli Strikes

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli airstrike in the Shejaiya suburb east of Gaza City on Tuesday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - Gaza's civil defence agency said Tuesday 22 people were killed in Israeli air strikes and shelling of the Palestinian territory, including 11 killed by a strike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced civilians.

"At least 11 Palestinians were killed and more than 40 in an Israeli air strike that targeted Al Hurriya School, which houses thousands of displaced peo

The Israeli said it struck "Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control centre in Gaza City", adding that it "was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Al Hurriya' School".

Hamas condemned the strike as a "new crime".

Earlier on Tuesday, the agency said 11 people were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes and shelling.

In the northern city of Jabalia, seven people were killed and several wounded in an air strike on a residential building, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Another person was killed in a strike on a house in nearby Beit Lahia, which along with Jabalia has been the focus of a major Israeli military operation since October 6.

Two people were killed in shelling of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, Bassal said.

In the southern city of Rafah, an air strike killed one person and wounded several, he added.

Israel's campaign has killed 44,249 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.