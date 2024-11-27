Gold Climbs Despite Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The price of gold continued its upward trend for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, November 27. This surge was driven by a weakening dollar against rival currencies and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe.



Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the precious metal remained in high demand. December gold futures on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.70% to $2,639.90 per troy ounce.



However, this increase marks a recovery from Monday's sharp sell-off. Analysts at SP Angel note that traditional correlations between gold and Treasury yields are weakening.



The market is taking note of increased purchases by central banks as they diversify their foreign reserves. This trend supports gold's status as a safe-haven asset for investors in times of global uncertainty.



The metal's appeal is further bolstered by ongoing geopolitical tensions worldwide. Earlier, the U.S. government moved forward with a $680 million arms sale to Israel, according to Reuters sources.







This development comes despite President Joe Biden's stated intention to pursue a new effort for a potential ceasefire in Gaza. The conflict between these objectives highlights the complex nature of the situation.

Geopolitical Tensions and Gold's Safe-Haven Appeal

In Europe, the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate. A Ukrainian attack using Storm Shadow missiles in Kursk reportedly injured a general and killed several North Korean officers supporting Russia's military efforts.



These events underscore the persistent instability in the region. The dollar's depreciation has contributed to gold's attractiveness. Investors are pricing in geopolitical risks, maintaining their appetite for the precious metal.



Ipek Ozkardeskaya from Swissquote Bank suggests that this trend is likely to continue in the near term. Market expectations for a 25 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December remain high.



Such a move would be an additional boon for non-yield-bearing gold. Lower interest rates typically increase the appeal of gold as an investment option. As global tensions persist and monetary policies evolve, gold's role as a safe-haven asset continues to strengthen.



Investors and central banks alike are turning to the precious metal as a hedge against uncertainty. This trend reflects a growing desire for financial stability in an increasingly unpredictable world.

